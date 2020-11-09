Iran: Trump era over due to resistance against policy of maximum pressure

Addressing a meeting of members of the Association of Ethnic Unions of Islamic Iran, he referred to US presidential elections, saying that a change of US president does not mean a change in the country's macro-policies towards the Iranian people, but Trump's enmity with the Iranian people was unprecedented, which was formed under the influence of Zionists, Saudis and extremist groups in the US.

The US enmity with Iran was to such an extent that they started an economic war against the Iranian people and their goal was the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran or the country's economy, Jahangiri said.

He pointed out that the Iranian nation, which patiently and generously endured economic pressures in recent years, took away the opportunity from its enemies to disintegrate the country and the system.

"One of the hallmarks of Iran is the presence of different ethnic groups alongside each other and the existence of civil institutions such as the Association of Ethnic Unions of Islamic Iran can help solve the problems facing the ethnic groups in the country," Jahangiri added.

