Iran, Qatar keen on boosting all-out ties

In this message, the President Rouhani referred to the previous agreements signed by the two countries, especially during the visit of Emir of Qatar to Tehran last year, emphasizing his country's readiness to implement all agreements.

During the meeting, Energy Minister Ardakanian thanked the Qatari government for its medical assistance in dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Emir of Qatar, for his part, appreciated Rouhani for his letter, saying, "We consider Iran our strategic partner and cooperation between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran is of great importance to us. We hope that the relations between the two countries will further expand every year."

Ardakanian is scheduled to hold talks with the ministers of trade and industry, president of Water and Electricity Company, as well as the heads of the Qatar Investment Organization and the Chamber of Commerce.

Ardakanian, also head of the Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, arrived in Doha on Monday morning to hand over President Rouhani's written message to the Emir of Qatar.

