Iran, Qatar to develop electricity cooperation

Both sides stressed continuation of cooperation under the shadow of the Regional Center on Urban Water Management.

Al-Kaabi expressed readiness for maintaining cooperation in establishing unconventional waters centers, including desalination device.

Both sides agreed to hold joint economic commission meeting on November 24-25.

If the situation is normal, the event will be held in Isfahan otherwise it will be held online.

Ardakanian arrived in Doha on Monday carrying a message from President Hassan Rouhani for Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

