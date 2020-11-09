Iran supports Afghan Govt-led peace process in Afghanistan

Taherian made the remarks Monday in a meeting with special representative of the UN secretary-general for Afghanistan affairs Deborah Lyons.

Both sides reviewed current developments and political and security situation in Afghanistan.

They also elaborated on various dimensions of intra-Afghan talks.

Taherian underlined the importance of the UN role to help promote intra-Afghan talks and international consultations on Afghanistan.

He said that Iran is keen on cooperation with United Nations in this regard.

Lyons, for her part, appreciated Iran's support for Afghan people and Iran's helpful efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

UN is ready to play effective role to maintain peace and to cooperate with regional states in line with promoting social and economic situation in Afghanistan, she said.

Both sides expressed deep concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan over the last three months and called for preventing civilians' casualties.

