Energy minister carries message from President Rouhani to Qatar

Ardakanian, also co-chair of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Commission, is scheduled to meet with his Qatari counterpart and a number of Qatari political and economic officials as well.

During his stay in Doha, the Iranian minister is due to make the necessary planning for the upcoming seventh Joint Commission of the two countries.

Ardakanian had a video call with the Qatari Minister of commerce and industry on October 14 in which they urged the need to promote cooperation.

