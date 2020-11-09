Trump maximum pressure on Iran failed

Gustavo Borges Revilla, analyst and head of Samuel Robinson Institute in Venezuela, has talked of the US policy and the recent travel of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to three Latin American states, including Venezuela.

In Venezuela, Zarif attended a joint meeting at Samuel Robinson Institute.

About his visit to the Institute, Zarif tweeted "Lectured today at the Samuel Robinson Institute on US/ Western terror tactics in attempts to halt the course of history toward a post-Western world."

Speaking about Zarif's visit to the Venezuelan institute, Revilla told IRNA that travel of the Iranian foreign minister was a symbol of cordial relations between Caracas and Tehran.

Although Venezuela and Iran enjoy longstanding ties, the two countries have witnessed deep cooperation in recent five years, Revilla added.

Level of Tehran-Caracas relations reached at the peak during Trump's tenure with his threatening policies and his maximum pressures, the analyst noted.

After November 3 presidential election, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump and announced as new US President.

US sanctions against Venezuela and Iran indicate that the United States is aiming to dominate the world community, Revilla stated.

He further appreciated Iran's helpful move to send oil tankers to Venezuela last May to meet the country's need to fuel, the need which had been created after the US sanctions.

He stressed that resistance by Venezuela and Iran has foiled the US maximum pressure and brought failure to Washington.



Iranian foreign minister visited Venezuela first , then he traveled to Cuba and Bolivia last week.

