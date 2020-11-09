Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Biden win chance for US ‘to compensate for mistakes

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said the next US administration has an opportunity to “compensate for its previous mistakes” following Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

“Now there is an opportunity for the future American administration to compensate for its previous mistakes and return to the path of adherence to international commitments,” Rouhani said at a government meeting for economic coordination in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump, who lost Tuesday’s election to Democratic challenger Biden, has applied a “maximum pressure” policy and tough sanctions against Iran since his 2018 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran.

The reimposed sanctions targeted Iran’s vital oil industry and banking ties, among other sectors.

- Iran’s copper mineral reserves up by 500m tons

Recent mining explorations in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan have resulted in the discovery of 500 million tons of copper mineral reserves in the province, according to a provincial official.

Davoud Shahraki, the head of the province’s Industry, Mine and Trade Department, said that the new discovery has put Sistan and Baluchestan in second place among Iran’s provinces in terms of copper reserves, according to imidro.gov.ir.

He said that the Ministry of Industry has it on the agenda to increase the country’s discovered mineral reserves by 25 percent in the current Iranian year (ending March 20, 2021).

- Iran says mobile broadband now available to over 91% of population



Iran’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said access to mobile broadband in the country has increased exponentially over the past seven years to cover 91.07 percent of the population.

The ministry published a report on major Internet penetration indicators in Iran, saying that access to mobile broadband was zero when the current administrative government took office in the summer of 2013.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iran’s Motahari Nominated for Best Forward of 2020 ACL

Esteghlal football team forward Amir Arsalan Motahari has been nominated for the Best XI from the ACL West Asia stage.

Using match data from the tournament, the-afc.com has selected seven standout performers who completed the 2020 AFC Champions League (West) to present a star-studded cast.

-German, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Afghanistan

The special envoys of Iran and Germany discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan Muhammad-Ebrahim Taherian, and his German counterpart Markus Potzel discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. They also weighed plans for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and Germany on Afghan peace efforts. Taherian and Potzel expressed concern about the spread of insecurity in Afghanistan, stressing the need for a negotiated political agreement to address the problems.

- Iraqis Vow ‘Resistance’ If U.S. Troops Stay

Several hundred protesters gathered in the Iraqi capital on Saturday afternoon to demand U.S. troops leave the country in accordance with a parliament vote earlier in 2020.

"We will choose resistance if parliament’s vote is not ratified!” read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the U.S. embassy and other foreign missions are located.

Others carried signs bearing the logo of Hashd al-Sha’abi, a state-sponsored network of armed resistance groups which were key to defeating Daesh in Iraq.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Neighboring countries hold 60% share of Iran’s non-oil exports

- Combatting the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, Iran is determined to boost the export of non-oil products, and has defined a number of strategies to materialize this target.

According to Mohammad-Baqer Nobakht, the head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO), the country has been deprived of around $50 billion a year in oil sales income and non-oil exports should compensate for that loss.

- Legendary swimmer Heydar Shonjani dies

Iranian legendary swimmer Heydar Shonjani passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday.

Shonjani was the first Iranian swimmer to compete at the Olympic Games. He participated at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo at the men’s 100-meter freestyle but failed to reach the final with a time of 1:02.1. Shonjani was a member of Iran national water polo team who won a gold medal at the 1974 Asian Games in Tehran.

- Sydney Persian Film Festival unveils lineup

A lineup of 16 Iranian movies will go on screen in the official competition of the 9th Persian Film Festival, which will take place in the Australian city of Sydney.

“Son-Mother” by Mahnaz Mohammadi, “Pari” by Siamak Etemadi, “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai, “The Slaughterhouse” by Abbas Amini and “A Hairy Tale” by Homayun Ghanizadeh are among the Iranian features.

