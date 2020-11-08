Araghchi, UN envoy discuss Afghan affairs

The two officials also shared views on the country's political and security situation and intra-Afghan dialogue which is currently underway in Doha.

Referring to close ties between Iran and Afghanistan, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's support for Afghan peace process involving all Afghan political parties and stressed the need for protecting the achievements of the Afghan people over the past two decades, especially the Constitution and its democratic structures, and the rights of ethnic and religious minorities and the rights of women during peace talks.

Describing the role of UNAMA in advancing intra-Afghan dialogue and hosting international consultations as significant, he said that Iran is ready to cooperate with that organization in this regard.

Lyons, for her part, hailed Iran's positive role in supporting Afghan people and government, voicing the UN readiness for helping establish peace in Afghanistan.

Lyons, also head of The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), pointed to the importance of implementing economic plans for the development of Afghanistan's infrastructure and helping to improve the living conditions of the people of that country, stressing the need to use existing capacities to develop such cooperation in this regard.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish