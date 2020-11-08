FM spox urges US to respond for breach of commitments

Basically the United States is not in a position to set conditions for anybody, the US has violated Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UNSCR 2231, has imposed billions of losses to Iranian nation and has pulled out of JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said.

One day when an administration in the US wants to return to JCPOA there will be a table for them to respond for violation of commitments, he added.

According to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the US must repent meaning that it should first accept its mistakes, secondly should stop economic war against Iran, thirdly should implement its commitments and then compensate losses.

