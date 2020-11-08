Iran FM spox reiterates failure of maximum pressure

"Fully understandable that @SecPompeo is furious about having to leave Foggy Bottom after 2.5yrs of one embarrassing failure after the other," Khatibzadeh wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Max pressure" failed, & so have the outlaw charlatans behind it, he added.

"Soon he'll be on ash heap of history, as proud Iranian ppl stand tall," he noted.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in a message said end of Trump is not a surprise but it is the "destined verdict of history".

In his message, Shamkhani asked whether the elected administration of the United State understands that it should write ‘the lesson for the future’ under Trump’s picture instead of the 45th president of the US.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 Electoral College votes against only 214 Electoral College votes of Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman Vice President.

