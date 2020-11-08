Nov 8, 2020, 3:52 PM
Iran attracts some $50m of foreign investment in Arvand Free Zone  

Abadan, Nov 8, IRNA – Iran has attracted some $50 million in the form of foreign investment projects in Arvand Free Zone, southwest of Iran, since the Iranian current calendar year began on March 20, a senior official at the free zone said on Sunday.

Ali Mousavi told IRNA that the volume of investment in Arvand Free Zone is favorable despite all the hardship caused by the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This year’s foreign investment in Arvand Free Zone shows a significant increase in comparison to 2 million dollars of foreign investment in the same period last year, the official said.

Arvand Zone is located northwest of Persian Gulf covering the cities of Abadan, Khorramshahr and Minooshahr.

The free zone is of special significance as it is in neighborhood of Iraq and Kuwait.

