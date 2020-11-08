Shamkhani terms end of Trump as destined verdict of history

Most of the Americans rejected a defeated way of thinking which considered bullying as a solution, Shamkhani wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

In his message, Shamkhani asked whether the elected administration of the United State understands that it should write ‘the lesson for the future’ under Trump’s picture instead of the 45th president of the US.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 Electoral College votes against only 214 Electoral College votes of Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman Vice President.

Meanwhile earlier, Iran's Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad said that Donald Trump failed to make Iran surrender, and now his life has ended with his dream of a call from Iran not coming true.

