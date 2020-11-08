President Rouhani: US new Gov’t should compensate for past mistakes

Speaking in the meeting of the cabinet's Economic Coordination Board, President Rouhani said that it is time for the US to return to the path of being loyal to international commitments and to respect International Law.

Rouhani said that Iran has always been loyal to its commitments and has had constructive interactions with the international community.

He added that with their heroic resistance to the US imposed economic war, Iranian people proved that the maximum pressure policy is doomed to fail.

The president said that it is now time for the region to improve security with synergy and collective cooperation.

