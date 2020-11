Artist Rasoul Hajizadeh, 41, has already received several national prizes and diplomas.

He has also won three diplomas in comedy and graphics from China, Kenya, and Colombia in the past few months, bringing his national and international prizes to 83.

The Red Bull Media House award is one of the most reputed and most important festivals in the world. It was held in Austria with participation of 4,217 works from 68 countries.

