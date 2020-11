Zarif, who is now in Bolivia, hoped that he would visit Nicaragua in the near future, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported on Sunday.

Zarif is now on his three-nation tour to Latin America which first took him to Venezuela, then to Cuba.

Over the phone, the Nicaraguan foreign minister stressed the importance of increasing the level of cooperation between Managua and Tehran.

