Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 8

-Zarif: US actions important not words

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran only values actions not words when it comes to dealings with the United States.

Speaking to Latin American television network, Telesur, Zarif said there are obvious differences between US President Donald Trump and his presidential rival Joe Biden.

“We don’t know who will be in the White House yet. But there are obvious differences between these two camps,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

- Iranian author Moradi-Kermani introduced for 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award

Celebrated Iranian children’s author Houshang Moradi-Kermani was introduced for the 2021 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award (ALMA), world’s largest monetary award for children’s and young adult literature.

He was introduced to the Swedish National Council for Cultural Affairs, the organizer of the award, by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the institute announced on Saturday. The Iranian author has been introduced to the previous editions of the Swedish event.

- Iran’s seven-month trade with neighboring countries tops $19.6b: IRICA

Iran traded 50.4 million tons of non-oil commodities worth over $19.6 billion with its neighboring states during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), announced the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) on Saturday.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said the figures indicate a 59 percent growth in terms of weight, as well as a 51 percent increase in terms of value.

-President: Iran Will Continue Resistance

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday he hoped the next U.S. administration will have "learnt” that sanctions cannot make Tehran bow to American policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who appears to be on the verge of having lost Tuesday’s election to challenger Joe Biden, has applied a "maximum pressure” policy and inhuman sanctions against Iran since his 2008 withdrawal from a landmark nuclear agreement with Iran.

- Afghan, Iranian Diplomats Hold Talks

Diplomats from Iran and Afghanistan held talks on the process of negotiations for Afghan peace and the latest developments following a recent terrorist attack on the University of Kabul.

Muhammad Ebrahim Taherian, the special representative of the Iranian foreign minister, held a telephone conversation with Muhammad Haneef Atmar, the acting foreign minister of Afghanistan. The two sides also discussed the outcome of a meeting of Iranian, Russian and Indian envoys for Afghanistan, held recently in Moscow.

- Government Announces New Covid Restrictions

Iran on Saturday announced a new record of more than 9,000 new cases of Covid-19 infections in the Middle East’s worst hit country, as the government imposed new restrictions.

The latest official figure of 9,450 positive novel coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period comes after a consistent daily count of more than 8,000 in the past six days. Iran’s virus caseload now stands at 673,250, the health ministry announced.

- TCCIMA to hold online Iran-Russia business forum on Tuesday

Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold an Iran-Russia business forum via video conference on Tuesday (November 10), the portal of TCCIMA announced.

Representatives of the Iranian private sector, businessmen from both sides, as well as representatives of Russia’s Energy and Industry and Trade ministries will be attending this online event that is organized in collaboration with the Russian Export Center (REC).

- Culture ministry announces themes for Iran Book Week 2020

The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has announced seven themes to be discussed during the 28th edition of the Iran Book Week, which will be held from November 14 to 20.

Among the themes are “Books, Library, Librarian, Book Capital”, “Books, Socialization with Reading Promoters” and “Books, Knowledge and Ability”.

“Books, Lifestyle and Safe Society”, “Books, Social Asset and Virtual Space”, “Dynamism with Books and Bookstores” and “Books, Religious Belief and Self-Improvement” are other themes of the book week.

- Iran-Yemen ties based on respect: ambassador

Hassan Irlou, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to Yemen, has said Tehran-Sanaa relations are based on respect and equality.

“They [enemies] do not like that relations between Iran and Yemen are based on respect and equality,” the ambassador said in an interview with the Beirut-based al-Mayadeen news channel.

