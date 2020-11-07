Iran, Germany express concern about development of insecurity in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and his German counterpart Marcus Putzel discussed latest developments in Afghanistan and explored avenues for boosting cooperation.

Taherian and Putzel expressed concern about the development of insecurity in Afghanistan and stressed the need to reach a political agreement through negotiations.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing and injuring dozens of students.

