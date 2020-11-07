Zarif hails Cuba's Nano & COVID19 achievements

"In Havana for talks with Cuba's FM Rodriguez, DPM Cabrisas & Pres. Díaz-Canel (VC)," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Focus: Global solidarity—especially vs US' #EconomicTerrorism—and bilateral coop, esp on health, science & energy. Visiting CEA and CIGB, I was impressed by Cuba's Nano & #COVID-19 achievements," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Cuba’s capital city of Havana on Friday for high-level talks in his Latin America tour.

During the visit, the heads and directors of the two centers explained the progress made in the production of various vaccines, especially the COVID-19 vaccine.

The directors of the Cuban Ministry of Health and Center of BioPharma Cuba also briefed Zarif on the process of producing different types of vaccines and the cooperation between the center and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Caracas and Havana on his three-nation Latin American tour which will also took him to Bolivia.

