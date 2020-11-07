Nov 7, 2020, 7:10 PM
Iran's parliament speaker urges cooperation of regional states to uproot terrorism

Tehran, Nov 7, IRNA – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a message on Saturday called for the cooperation of regional countries to uproot terrorism.

Condemning the terrorist attack at Kabul University that left dozens killed and wounded, Qalibaf noted that cooperation can prevent such crimes that violate peace and security from being repeated.

He wished health and recovery for the wounded and patience for the survivors.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

