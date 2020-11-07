Iran's parliament speaker urges cooperation of regional states to uproot terrorism

Condemning the terrorist attack at Kabul University that left dozens killed and wounded, Qalibaf noted that cooperation can prevent such crimes that violate peace and security from being repeated.

He wished health and recovery for the wounded and patience for the survivors.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 35 students and wounding more than 40 others.

