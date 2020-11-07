Official: COVID-19 kills 423 more in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 423 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 37,832.

Some 9,450 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 3,070 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 515,153 patients out of a total of 673,250 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,506 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 5,185,361 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

