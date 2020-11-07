Iran attends Japan's 2020 Paralym Art World Cup, gains award

Mehrnaz Bahrami from southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan stood at the second place for presenting a work on peace which was the theme of the festival.
33 world countries participated in the event.
Through a video message to the festival, Bahrami talked of 1,300-year cultural and historical relations between Iran and Japan and said the two countries enjoy ties under the mutual respect.
She hoped she would have played a role even the minimum in fostering Tehran-Tokyo ties.
Also, three other works by Iranian artists were hailed in the international cup.
In 2018, too, six Iranian works could gain award from Paralym Art World Cup.
