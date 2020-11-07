Nov 7, 2020, 1:26 PM
Iran attends Japan's 2020 Paralym Art World Cup, gains award

Tehran, Nov 7, IRNA – Iranian artist ranked second at the 2020 Paralym Art World Cup held in Japan under the health protocols.

Mehrnaz Bahrami from southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan stood at the second place for presenting a work on peace which was the theme of the festival.

33 world countries participated in the event.

Through a video message to the festival, Bahrami talked of 1,300-year cultural and historical relations between Iran and Japan and said the two countries enjoy ties under the mutual respect.

She hoped she would have played a role even the minimum in fostering Tehran-Tokyo ties.

Also, three other works by Iranian artists were hailed in the international cup.

In 2018, too, six Iranian works could gain award from Paralym Art World Cup.

