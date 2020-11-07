Pres Rouhani advises new US administration to resume all commitments

Addressing the national anti-COVID19 committee meeting, Rouhani admitted that the people have been exposed to hardship over the past nine months since outbreak of the pandemic due to the deaths of the families loved ones and the US sanctions creating economic difficulties.

Iranian people have faced economic terrorism over the last few years and showed a significant resistance.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president underlined the importance of wearing face masks, observing health protocols and social distancing regulations.

Earlier, Rouhani said that Iran wants the US government to abide by the laws and the international treaties.

He said that Iran has made the fundamental decisions from several weeks ago regardless of what is going on in the US and who will become the country’s next president.

“For us, the individual and the party are not important; rather, what matters is the policies to be adopted by the US government,” he added.

He said that if the US government sets aside its sanctions on Iran and opts for respect the Iranian nation, everything will be different; otherwise, an individual or a party is of no significance.

