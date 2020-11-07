Iran, Spain to cooperate on organ transplantation

Saam Zera’atiannejad, the caretaker of Iran University of Medical Sciences Organ Procurement Unit said on Saturday that under the terms of the contract, the Iranian university has gained the exclusive right to translate a guide book on organ procurement management published by DTI.

He said that DTI has been a pioneering institute in organ transplantation in Spain which has helped Spain’s remarkable success in this area.

Pointing out that Spain has been the leading world country in organ transplantation, Zera’atiannejad noted that Iran is indigenizing its model.

