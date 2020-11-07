Nov 7, 2020, 12:51 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84101475
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Spain to cooperate on organ transplantation

Iran, Spain to cooperate on organ transplantation

Tehran, Oct 7, IRNA – Iran University of Medical Sciences has signed a 10-year-old contract with Barcelona’s Donation and Transplantation Institute (DTI).  

Saam Zera’atiannejad, the caretaker of Iran University of Medical Sciences Organ Procurement Unit said on Saturday that under the terms of the contract, the Iranian university has gained the exclusive right to translate a guide book on organ procurement management published by DTI.

He said that DTI has been a pioneering institute in organ transplantation in Spain which has helped Spain’s remarkable success in this area.

Pointing out that Spain has been the leading world country in organ transplantation, Zera’atiannejad noted that Iran is indigenizing its model.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 4 =