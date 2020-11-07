Araghchi: Iran's policies not to be affected by US elections

US' expansionist and bullying policy will not change by handover of the White House, he said, adding that changing the president may bring about new methods and approaches in US' policy.

Naturally, Iran will adopt suitable solutions and methods which are compatible with new conditions and in line with meeting its interests and fighting any pressure or threat.

In response to a question regarding new US president's return to Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and Iran's reaction, Araghchi said it is too early to talk about this issue.

There are many challenges but we should wait for new policies taken in the United States.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran's policies will not to be affected by who wins the US presidential elections.

"No matter who wins the US elections, it won't affect our policy toward the US. Some people talk about what will happen if this or that one is elected. Yes, certain events may happen but they don’t concern us. Our policy is calculated and clear," he added.

