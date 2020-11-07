Iran and its peaceful approach toward Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh has been going on since September 27 between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Once with mediation of Russia and once with mediation of France, the US, and Russia, Baku and Yerevan agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire, but hours afterwards, the two sides accused each other of violating the truce.

Expansion of the conflict and concerns about deployment of Takfiri forces to the region have made the regional powers sensitive to put an end to the conflict.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a message on October 19 referred to worrying images released from Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying Iran will not accept people being beheaded like the Takfiris do or cities and innocent people being targeted.

Taking into consideration good neighborliness and having borders with both sides of the conflict, Iran became more active to restore peace in the area than the other regional and trans-regional powers.

Iran consulted with Armenia and Azerbaijan at the level of foreign minister and president and warned about possible penetration of terrorist.

Iran did not stop here and went on to devise a peace plan for the conflict.

Although the details of the plan have not been published, with regards to the strategic approach of Iran toward the region, the plan should include respect to the territorial integrities, liberation of occupied lands, and exchange of prisoners of war.

As a committed country, Iran believes in the four resolutions of the UN Security Council and two advisory resolutions of the UN General Assembly about the necessity of liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azeri possession of the area.

Iran believes sustainable peace is bound to retreat from occupied lands and respect to territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

It is a fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is an indispensable part of Azerbaijan and that a large part of the Azeri population of the area has been forced to leave the area due to the conflicts of 1980s and 1990s.

In analyzing Iran’s conduct toward the issue, one should pay attention that expansionism and annexation of other countries’ lands have no room in Iran’s security and political doctrine.

Peace lies in acceptance of each other’s rights and restoration of the occupied lands to the original owners. That’s why liberation of occupied territories is pivotal to Iranian peace plan.

Three decades of frozen dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh region shows that any short-term or temporary solution is bound to fail.

The recent wise remarks made by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed liberation of occupied lands and invited both parties of the conflict to respect each other’s territorial integrities, adding that the rights of Armenians living in the region should be respected.

