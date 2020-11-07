Analyst derides US criticism of other countries citing messy US election process

The mess in the process of the US election has put the US on the verge of a constitutional crisis, Jatras told IRNA in an interview on Saturday.

US presidential election was held on November 3 while the results have not announced yet; however, reports show that Joe Biden leads Donald Trump.

It seems that fraud is seen in some US states, the former senator noted.

In October, spokesman for Iranian mission to the United Nations (UN) Alireza Miryousefi denounced accusation of Iran's meddling in the US elections.

"Unlike the US, Iran does not interfere in other country's elections," Miryousefi tweeted.

In a related development, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner to hear Iran's protest against US claim that Tehran and Moscow are seeking to influence the US election.

1483**1416

