Cuban President says Iran has right to use civilian nuclear technology

He made the remarks in video-conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

he form of a conference video with Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba's President.

Iranian Foreign Minister once more invited President Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit Iran, thanking Cuba's support for Iran in the United Nations General Assembly.

In this video conference, both sides emphasized the good political relations between the two countries and mentioned capacities to expand economic cooperation betweenIran and Cuba.

The two sides also expressed their readiness for vaccine production, especially the COVID-19 vaccine, energy and cooperation between the two countries were also among other topics discussed by Iranian Foreign Minister and President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Cuba’s capital city of Havana on Friday for high-level talks in his Latin America tour.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is currently in Havana on his Latin American tour visited two medical and pharmaceutical studies centers in the capital.

During the visit, the heads and directors of the two centers explained the progress made in the production of various vaccines, especially the COVID-19 vaccine.

The directors of the Cuban Ministry of Health and Center of BioPharma Cuba also briefed Zarif on the process of producing different types of vaccines and the cooperation between the center and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Caracas and Havana on his three-nation Latin American tour which will also took him to Bolivia.

