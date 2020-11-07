Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 7

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran, Belarus should use EAEU potentials to boost trade: Envoy

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus on Thursday emphasized the development of bilateral economic cooperation by using the capacities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Saeid Yari pointed to the close cooperation between Iran and Belarus in international organizations and institutions, as well as the existence of common and harmonious views between the two countries on global issues, and said Tehran and Minsk are working seriously to promote trade.

- Commander: Army forces deployed along border near Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Commander of Iranian Army’s northwestern base said on Friday the armored units of this base have been deployed alongside the country’s border with the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region to enforce security there.

Because of the recent tensions mounted between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Army Ground Force in the northwestern region has a mission to respond to any possible threat posed to Iran’s borders, Brigadier General Ali Hajilou said.

- Majidi’s ‘Sun Children’ to open Ajyal Film Festival in Doha

This year’s Ajyal Film Festival in Doha will open with ‘Sun Children,’ directed by Iran’s Majid Majidi, which made its debut at the 77th Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

In Majidi’s film, 12-year-old Ali (Rouhollah Zamani) and his three friends help support their families through odd jobs, even stealing a tire or two. One day, they are told a hidden treasure is buried underneath a school for street children. To dig for it, they must enroll.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Era of ‘Western Hegemony Has Ended’: Iran FM

Iran believes the U.S. government no longer can "control what’s happening in the world” or show other countries how to protect citizens’ rights, the Iranian foreign minister said on Thursday during a visit to ally Venezuela.

Speaking two days after the U.S. presidential election, Muhammad Javad Zarif said the era of "Western hegemony has ended” as he praised Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for resisting a U.S.-coordinated campaign to oust him.

- IRGC Deputy Chief: U.S. Faces Civil Unrest

A deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps on Friday raised the possibility of deepening crisis and eruption of civil unrest in the U.S. following the controversial presidential election.

U.S. authorities and police officials themselves have admitted that America needs to brace for post-election turmoil, General Yadollah Javani said. The fact that the security forces in major American states have been put on alert reveals the depth of the possible crisis, the IRGC general noted.

- Iran’s Documentary Wins Big at Busan Festival

The 25th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in South Korea has awarded ‘The Art of Living in Danger’.

Directed and written by Mina Keshavarz from Iran and produced by Keshavarz as well as Gerd Haag and Kerstin Krieg from Germany, the documentary received the Mecenat award at the BIFF.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Rouhani: Next U.S. admin to succumb to Iranian nation

President Hassan Rouhani says the next U.S. administration will succumb in the face of the Iranian nation's resilience.

"Undoubtedly, the next U.S. administration will succumb in the face of the Iranian nation," Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. has no option but to submit to the rule of law and the Iranian nation's patience and resistance.

- Russia, Iran, Turkey working on next Astana meeting: Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that Russia, Iran and Turkey are working on the agenda for the next international high-level meeting on Syria in the Astana format, that was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During a briefing on Thursday, Zakharova said Russia comes out in favor of saving the Astana format to facilitate the crisis settlement in Syria that has proven its effectiveness, and gives high marks to the level of cooperation achieved by the three countries considered as guarantors of the process.

- Rural development, a major priority of government

Villages are often mentioned as some keys to the development of countries, and the allocation of a proper amount of budget to rural development always brings fruitful economic results.

In Iran, where villages account for generating 20-23 percent of the value added in the country, development of rural areas has been always a top agenda of the governments’ activities.

