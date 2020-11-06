Zarif visits two Cuban medical, pharmaceutical studies centers

During the visit, the heads and directors of the two centers explained the progress made in the production of various vaccines, especially the COVID-19 vaccine.

The directors of the Cuban Ministry of Health and Center of BioPharma Cuba also briefed Zarif on the process of producing different types of vaccines and the cooperation between the center and the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister visited Caracas and Havana on his three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Bolivia.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish