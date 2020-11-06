Mashhad University of Medical Sciences lab receives int’l certificate

Director of Mashhad University of Medical Sciences for promoting health Mohammad Hassan Derakhshan said that Tuberculosis laboratory participated in the 2020 program of Sweden laboratory named assessment of the skill to determine microbial susceptibility to first-line drugs for the treatment of tuberculosis and ranked first for Isoniazid, Rifampin and Ethambutol.

He added that tuberculosis is one of the most dangerous infectious diseases which is able to affect all organs including lungs.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish