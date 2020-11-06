Islamic World will not let occupying regime's unlawful annexation bid

Amir-Abdollahian described Zionist regime’s attempts to annex West Bank cities and villages as violation of UN Security Council Resolutions and the International Law and example of shameful aggression by the occupying regime.

He said those Arab states which compromised with the Zionist regime are accomplice to the crimes against humanity being perpetrated by the Israeli occupying regime in the occupied territories of Palestine systematically.

He warned the Israeli regime against killing Palestinians in the occupied territories and said that the Palestinian Resistance and the Islamic Ummah will liberate occupied territories of Palestine.

Amir-Abdollahian urged all Islamic parliaments, the NGOs and international organizations to stop Zionists’ aggression on Palestinians living in the occupied territories.

