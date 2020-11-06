Army Commander: No danger threatens Iran’s borders

Regarding concerns over Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Karabakh, Heidari said Iran has called for establishment of peace and resolving the issue through negotiations.

Iran will not accept changing geopolitical situation of the region, he said, adding that preserving geopolitical situation of the region is a red line and no power must think of any change.

He noted that more armed forces have been deployed at border areas and they will make their efforts for maintaining security and tranquility in the frontiers.

Iranian army will not let violation of redlines which are peace and security for the country.

Heidari underlined the importance of respecting territorial integrity of the regional countries, saying Iran has many commonalities with the neighboring nations.

Iran advises both states to respect international law, to honor international borders and to resolve the dispute through negotiations.

