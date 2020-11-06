Iran, UN envoys discuss developments in Afghanistan

"Had a constructive VTC discussion with SRSG @DeborahLyonsUN before her traveling to Tehran and talking about latest developments in #Afghanistan, yesterday," Iran diplomatic mission in Kabul wrote in its Twitter account.

Last Monday, three armed assailants stormed Kabul University after a bomb blast killed a number of students at the university, killing 40students and wounding more than 40 others.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Kahtibzadeh condemned terrorist attack on Kabul University.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a message said that Takfiri terrorism only produces bloodshed and insecurity everywhere.

He wrote in the memorial book of the victims of Kabul terror attack that takfiri terrorism has no limitation for committing crimes.

From Afghanistan to Iraq and Syria and other Islamic countries, and from West Asia to North Africa and the Caucasus and even Europe, it has only brought instability and insecurity and made people mourn.

He added that Iran is standing by Afghan people and government in fighting terrorism and reaching peace and reconciliation.

Araghchi wished God blessing for those who were killed and patience for their bereaved families.

