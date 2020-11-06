Iranian movie awarded at US, Thai film festivals

The new flick, which counts as Kazem Mollaee’s second feature after his award-winning movie ‘Kupal’, on the 29th of the American Academy of Film was awarded as the Best Foreign Language Film.

The film premiered at the sixth international film festival in Thailand last week, was awarded as the best movie.

A number of movie popular stars such as Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoush Bakhtiyari, Gohar Kheirandish and Vishka Asayesh have appeared in the flick.

Also actors appearing in the flick are Reza Behboudi, Siavash Cheraghipour, Mahmoud Nazar-Aliyan, Yadollah Shademani, Mehdi Hosseininia and Hassan Majouni.

