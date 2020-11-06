Iran, Spain keen on boosting cultural relations

He made the remarks during a ceremony to introduce Mohammad Mehdi Ahmadi as Iran''s new cultural attaché in Madrid on Thursday, adding that thanks to the history of civilization and some cultural commonalities, grounds are ready for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Introducing the extensive capabilities of the two countries in the fields of film and theater, music and other artistic fields, along with the development of Persian and Spanish languages ​​and scientific and academic cooperation should be the focus of the embassy's Cultural Office, Qashqavi said.

Ahmadi told the same ceremony that the best way to introduce the two countries to each other is to promote interaction and cultural ties and expansion of tourism.

