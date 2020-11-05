IRGC commander inspects borders close to Nagorno-Karaback conflict zone

During the inspection, he was briefed on the latest situation of the Iranian borderlines along Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia when he said that sustainable security was the red line for Iran.

He said Iran would never tolerate any kind of insecurity which could threaten security and peace of mind of its citizens in border areas.

He also said that reinforcing country’s security and defense capabilities and maintaining vilgilant presence in border areas was top on agenda for Iran.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border between the two countries in early October, each blaming the other for the violence. Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group, consisting of the US, Russia, and France,. But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have failed so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cited the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia as bitter event.

Azerbaijan Foreign ministry in a statement appreciated Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's remarks on the importance of preserving Azerbaijan territorial integrity.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish