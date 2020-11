According to the Iranian seismological site, the tremor occurred at 14:09 hours local time (10:39 hours GMT).

The epicenter of the tremor was registered 22 deep in the city of Shushtar.

The earthquake was also easily felt in other provincial cities including Masjed Soleimani and Lali.

There have been no reports of any damage to property or loss of life yet.

1424

