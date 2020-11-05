Official: COVID-19 kills 406 more in Iran

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 406 new deaths, the total COVID-19 death­ toll of Iran mounted to 36,985.

Sadat Lari said that some 8,772 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,789 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that a total of 654,936 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 505,287 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,472 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 5,110,752 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish