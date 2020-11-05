China Int'l Import Expo great for economic cooperation: Envoy

Speaking to China’s Global Times, Ramezan Parvaz said, “Since 2018, Iran has caught the opportunity to participate in all three CIIEs. We actively participated in 2019 at three levels: the national pavilion level, with our minister of commerce and industry leading a big delegation; the private enterprises level with 15 Iranian companies and the culture and tourism sector.”



Parvaz said, “Actually, we got prepared for participation this year more than last year, as we had reserved about 500 square meters for our companies to exercise presence. Because of COVID-19 we couldn't go ahead as we wanted.”

“But we still managed to have 28 Iranian companies to participate in the third CIIE this year (last year we just had 15 in total). 15 companies are in intelligent industries like information technology, in this part the main product is Nano fiber technology. 13 companies in other sectors will exhibit products such as Persian carpet, pictorial carpet, herbal medicines, handicrafts and foodstuffs.”





Saying that the CIIE is the hub for all of the countries to present themselves, not only exchange of commodities and goods but also of the cultural values, he added that the CIIE shows the maturity and growth of the Chinese economy that could attract and integrate other economies with national economy .

The third China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 as scheduled despite the impact of COVID-19 outbreak. 28 Iranian companies have participated in the event, which has doubled compared to last year’s.

**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish