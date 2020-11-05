President Rouhani opens major water desalination, piping project with huge investment

The project opened in Bandar Abbas and Kerman provinces with an investment of 16,300 billion tomans.

Some 1,200 technicians were recruited for the project. In the first phase, the plan will desalinate 200 thousand liters of water a day from the Persian Gulf to Kerman and Hormuzgan provinces for drinking and industrial purposes.

Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that the Government earmarked the budget for desalination of 8.2 billion liters of water a year and the Energy Ministry worked out the first stage of the project for 760 million litters a year.

