Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 5

- Iran to start transferring Persian Gulf water to desert areas

The Iranian president said a project will come on line today to desalinate sea water from the Persian Gulf and supply it to arid areas across the country.

President Hassan Rouhani said in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that this is the first of such projects to supply desalinated water to desert areas, according to president.ir.

“Our country has developed a new technology to desalinate water for regions which are more frequently affected by drought, including areas in and around deserts,” he said.

- Iran’s ‘Golnesa’ wins triple awards in Kosovo

Iranian director Sattar Chamanigol’s debut feature, ‘Golnesa,’ received the best film, best director, and best actor awards at the 13th Kosovo International Film Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, held from October 30 to November 2.

Written by Vida Salehi, the film was nominated in five categories.

- Iran exports eighth non-oil cargo to Oman via Sirik port

Iran exported the eighth non-oil cargo to Oman via Sirik port in the southern province of Hormuzgan, the governor of Sirik announced on Wednesday.

Ahmad Jamaleddini put the weight of the eighth cargo at 610 tons, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dried nuts and construction materials, with a total value of about $3.57 million.

- India, Iran, Russia Discuss Afghanistan

Iran, Russia and India have held a tripartite meeting in Moscow to discuss developments in Afghanistan.

The trilateral meeting was co-chaired by the three countries’ special envoys. Participants in the meeting expressed concern over the growth of extremism and terrorism in Afghanistan. They also voiced support for the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan, and regional cooperation to strengthen peace in the country.

- ‘Malakout’ Sweeps Awards at Dead of Night Festival

Farnoush Abedi’s ‘Malakout’ (Divinity) has won two awards at the 2020 Dead of Night Film Festival in Liverpool.

Being held online last week in the northwestern English city, the international horror film festival of the Dead of Night honored Abedi’s film with the best director award as well as the best score award, which was bestowed on Soroush Abedi for composing the piece.

- Persepolis 4th in Club Asia Rankings

Iran’s Persepolis has moved one place to sit fourth in the current Club Asia Ranking, released by footballdatabase.com.

Persepolis, who qualified for 2020 AFC Champions League final in early October, sits fourth with 1623 points.

Al-Hilal remained first followed by Japanese Kawasaki Frontale and Jeonbuk from South Korea.

- Iraqi parliament set to probe Soleimani assassination case

The Iraqi parliament is set to investigate next week, the case of the assassination of the "Commanders of Victory", namely top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), according to an Iraqi lawmaker.

- Iranian artists organize events celebrating birthday of Prophet Muhammad (S)

Iranian artists are organizing several exhibitions and festivals celebrating the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (S).

An exhibition displaying a variety of artworks at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran is one of the events.

- Car manufacturing planned to rise in H2

Boosting production is seriously planned and pursued in all industrial sectors of Iran in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 20), which is named the year of surge in production.

Carmaking, as one of the major industries of the country, has already achieved the mentioned goal, as based on the data released by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, 468,699 vehicles have been manufactured in Iran during the first half of the current year (March 20-September 21), which has been 23.4 percent higher than the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

