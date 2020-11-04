IRGC unveils smart ballistic missile launcher

Addressing the ceremony, the IRGC commander Major-General Hossein SalamiSalami called on all combat forces to remain vigilant in face of threats asked them to reinforce skills, capacities, defense and deterrent capabilities.

He described missile power as the manifestation of the Iranian nation's determination, saying it is the sign of deterrence and shows the Iranian system's political will to enemies.

He went on to say that Iran's missile power guarantees enemies retreat, adding that this power has so far shown its influence in fighting ISIS, anti-Revolution elements in the west of the country and has foiled enemies' threats.

