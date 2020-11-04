Nov 4, 2020, 2:24 PM
Official: COVID-19 kills 419 more in Iran

Tehran, Nov 4, IRNA –  Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Wednesday that some 419 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 419 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 36,579.

Some 8,452  new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,852  of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 646,164 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 500,400 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,426  other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 5,073,034  coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

