US responsible for many global calamities: Envoy

The main reason behind US' animosity with Islamic system of Iran is the fact that Iran will not capitulate to oppressive policies and stood up to the global arrogance, Gharibabadi wrote in his Instagram page.

This animosity will continue and the only way for its removal will be to disappoint the other side of dealing blow to Iranian nation and government, he added.

The US' credibility has declined not only in the Muslim World, but, also in Europe and West.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian envoy pointed to Supreme Leader's recent remarks that Iran not to be affected by who becomes the next US president.

Earlier speaking on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said: "In the Quranic stories, we see the Pharaoh of Egypt exercising all kinds of things according to his whims and wishes but now we see the US as the present-day Pharaoh does not suffice to just the US territory but goes to other countries, ignites wars there, establishes army bases so we can see that the Pharaoh-like powers are performing differently from their predecessors."

