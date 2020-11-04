Supreme Leader's speech widely covered by Pakistani media

In his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that Iran's policies will not be affected by who wins the US presidential elections.

"If you look at their own situation, it's lovely to watch. The incumbent president, who is supposed to hold the elections, says this is the most-rigged US election throughout history,” Khamenei said.

"On the subject of the United States, we follow a sensible, calculated policy (which) cannot be affected by changes of personnel" in Washington, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech marking the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Mohammed.

"Today is election day in the United States. Things may happen but they do not concern us," he said. "Our policies are well defined and the coming and going of (presidents) will have no effect" on them.

