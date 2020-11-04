Architectural remains of Parthians found in northeastern Iran

The historical architecture could be unearthed during the second season of excavation in Farooj, North Khorasan Province, Ali Mostofian, deputy head of cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism organization of the province, said.

Remains of Parthian empire were unearthed in Farooj through an excavation as part of joint cooperation between Iran's Tehran University and France's Louvre Museum, the organization quoted Mostofian as saying.

As the official noted, the joint cooperation which started last year is underway since October; and it will continue according to a five-year agreement between the two sides.

Viranshahr in Farooj with a 4-hectar area has already been introduced as Parthian base, but recent excavation shows that it has been a residential unit built during Parthian period, Mostofian added.

In a related development, a skeleton of a lady from Parthian era was unearthed from northern part of Tepe Ashraf (Ashraf Hill) in central Iranian province of Isfahan in July.

To remind Iran's rich civilization, let's mention to the Iranian historical city, Kashan, the cradle of oldest world urban settlement in Sialk Hills dating back to over 7,000 years ago- is located in the northern part of Isfahan.

