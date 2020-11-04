Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: US election outcome won’t affect Iran’s policies

The US presidential election will have “no effect” on Tehran’s policies toward Washington, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday.

“On the subject of the United States, we follow a sensible, calculated policy (which) cannot be affected by changes of personnel” in Washington, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised speech marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Today is election day in the United States. Things may happen but they do not concern us,” he said. “Our policies are well defined and the coming and going (of presidents) will have no effect” on them.

- Iran’s six-month trade with ECO members tops $4.5b: IRICA

Iran’s trade with the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) reached $4.542 billion in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said.

According to Rouhollah Latifi, during the six months Iran traded over 9.199 million tons of commodities with ECO member countries including Turkey, Afghanistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

- Iran’s seven-month tire production up 25%: Report

Iran produced 169,741 tons of tires during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21, 2020), registering a 25 percent growth compared to the figure for the same period last year.

According to statistics released by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Tuesday, the country produced over 28.27 million tires during the seven-month period, indicating a 29 percent rise compared to related figure for last year.

- IRGC: Fight Against Global Arrogance Will Continue

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday described the fight against global arrogance as an inherent feature of the Iranian nation and a principle of the Islamic Revolution, saying the strategy will not be subject to change due to any shift of power between Republicans and Democrats in the United States. "After more than 60 years of confrontation and animosity by the domineering U.S. regime towards the Iranian people with Democratic or Republican presidents at the helm of power, what stands out as an irrefutable fact, especially over the past four decades, is that the U.S. arrogance and hostility towards the Islamic Republic have not changed,” the IRGC said in a statement.

- Chaos, Anxiety as Americans Vote

After a campaign marked by rancour and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people, cost millions their jobs and reshaped daily life.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it. Each candidate declared the other fundamentally unfit to lead a nation grappling with COVID-19 and facing foundational questions about racial justice and economic fairness.

- Iran's welfare services to the elderly significant amid sanctions, pandemic: UNFPA

The Welfare Organization of Iran has attained a great achievement through providing significant services to the elderly despite sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic, Leila Joudane, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative to Iran has said.

Vahid Ghobadi-Dana, head of the Welfare Organization, and Joudane discussed bilateral cooperation in 2021 in a meeting held in Tehran.

- 819 idle industrial units revived in 7 months

The acting head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced that 819 idle industrial units have been revived in the country during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21).

Asghar Mosaheb said that reviving the mentioned units has created jobs for 14,458 persons. The official also announced that ISIPO plans to revive 2,000 idle industrial units throughout the country by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2021).

- Menar Jonban: they really shake!

Visitors flock five times a day to this tiny Islamic monument for the sole purpose of watching as the caretaker ascends to one of the bizarre minarets and gives it a good shake. For some reason, the movement resonates through the whole building causing the other minaret to tremble soon after, to the surprising delight of the crowds who gather to watch.

The centuries-old Menar Jonban, or the “shaking minarets”, is situated in Isfahan, which is one of the oldest and most visited cities in Iran by both locals and international tourists. Here, we are going to introduce this monument and talk about its location, history, architecture, and reflect some views by foreign visitors: Menar Jonban is actually a burial monument surmounted by two brick minarets that can be swung with little pressure. The notable feature of this monument is that when one minaret is shaken by the human force, the other starts to vibrate automatically.

