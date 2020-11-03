Iran, China talks not stopped, says spox

The two countries are discussing the details of the agreement and the results will be announced, he added.

The 25-year comprehensive strategic cooperation plan between Iran and China is one of the most important developments in the Middle East, which will not only deepen relations between the two countries, but also can have a great impact on the quantity and quality of economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as trade relations in the Middle East.

On the other hand, the news of this strategic plan has caused growing concern among some American politicians who have long been trying to prevent the expansion of Iran's ties with China via the so-called maximum pressure and harsh sanctions against the Iranian people.

