9 Iranian films nominated for Serbia Film Fest

MikroFAF Festival of Serbia screens selected works with the aim of highlighting works that show their creativity beyond the limits.

“Today Is Friday” by Mohammad Ahangar, “Rahmat Creel” by Behzad Alavi, "Divinity” (Malakout) by Fernush Abedi, “The Rotation” by Hazhir As’adi , “The Movement” by Ruzbeh Kazemi, “Raya” by Sepideh Berenji, “Bullets of Baptism” by Zivar Hojjati and “Prestige” by Zahra Ahui will also be competing with 88 films from all over the world in the 11th MikroFAF, which is going to be held in digital format this year from November 13-15.

