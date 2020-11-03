Japanese Order of Rising Sun awarded to Iranian artist

According to Iran's Embassy to Japan, the order was awarded to Golparian thanks to her contributions to cultural exchanges between Iran and Japan through art.

Ms. Golparian has worked as a translator for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and the Japanese NHK network, and has served in many capacities, including as an assistant professor and international relations coordinator at Tokyo Art University's School of Cinema.

She played a crucial role in promoting cultural exchanges between Iran and Japan.

As a translator, Golparian introduced many Japanese films and series, including 'From the North' to the Iranian audience during 1989-1992.

